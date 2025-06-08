Forget The Obama-Shaped Ecstasy, Some Of The Most Memorable Details About The Diddy Trial Are Some Of The Most Mundane

Alleged details of Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ personal and professional dealings have been revealed during the 55-year-old rapper’s ongoing trial. People lovers, business associates and more have testified over the last few weeks, sharing their experiences with the controversial mogul. One of Combs’ former assistants also took the stand, at which point he described the items his employer regularly needed. Much has been said about those Obama-shaped ecstasy pills, but there’s more to it than that.

One of the former assistants who shared testimony was David James, who reportedly worked for Diddy from 2007 to 2009. James alleged (via AllHipHop) James that he was tasked with providing the “Your Love” performer with an array of personal items as needed. In addition to the aforementioned ecstasy, James also had to procure a Louis Vuitton bag filled with money and pills. Apparently, applesauce and Jell-o were even among the items that were required:

I’d bring him apple sauce, jello, Fiji water. His toiletry bag with ointments, Just for Men, we bought 40 items so he wouldn’t call us later. I’d get a key, like at the Trump International.

That last comment refers to the claim that David James was also tasked with reserving hotel rooms for Puff Daddy as necessary. As has been previously alleged, those locations are where Puff’s Wild King Nights would be held. While Puffy’s reported affinity for baby oil has been much reported, these newer claims from James suggest that the hip hop star also required products that were significantly more mundane. What’s more, James also claimed that he’d use his personal credit for the items and would be reimbursed later.

Sean Combs was arrested in September 2024, after which he was incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Eventually, Combs was charged with several federal offenses related to sex-trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. Given the charges he’s facing, the Grammy winner could serve up to life in prison if found guilty. Ahead of the trial, Combs pleaded not guilty to wrongdoing and has done the same when it comes to the various lawsuits he’s facing.

Amid the trial, several notable individuals have taken the witness stand, with Diddy’s ex, Cassie Ventura, even testifying. While on the stand, Ventura shared details of her on-and-off relationship with Diddy and accused him of forcing her to commit sexual acts with other men. After the “Me & U” singer (who’s also simply known as Cassie) laid out the graphic details, one of the male escorts involved spoke out and backed up her claims.

In addition to Cassie and David James, rapper Kid Cudi testified, having been linked to the situation via his brief relationship with Ventura in the 2010s. Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, made note of two particular situations, one of which involved P. Diddy orchestrating a break-in at his home. Another matter that Mescudi attested to was that the Sean John proprietor attempted to blow up his car as part of an alleged arson threat. Also testifying was Bryana Bongolan, a friend of Cassie, who accused Diddy of dangling her from a 17th floor balcony.

The claims against Sean Combs have certainly ranged amid his ongoing sex-trafficking trial. Bigger and more scandalous incidents are what appear to be making headlines the most. However, it’s also hard not to take note of the smaller, mundane tidbits that David James and others are sharing as well.