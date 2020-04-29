What Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke Movie Would Have Been About

Gareth Evans also mentioned that when he pitched Deathstroke, he was “massively influenced by the noir films coming out of South Korea,” and wanted to use the same kind of texture, color tones, grit and aggression with Slade Wilson’s story. And, as anyone familiar with Evans’ body of work might have assumed, the Deathstroke movie would have Indonesian-inspired martial arts scenes, although the director noted that the fighting in this story would have been a melding of the “grounded style” he traditionally highlights with some more “flamboyant” and “stylized” elements.