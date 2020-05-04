Celebrity Movie Watch Parties Should Still Happen Even After Theaters Open

Celebrity watch parties have gained a lot of traction in recent weeks, and it sucks that something that is actually fun and successful could very well fall out of style due to the world returning to normal. Don't get me wrong, I think we're all ready for that day to come, but for all the bummer things that have happened for movies as a result of this quarantine, this was one of the positives I'm hoping will stick around. Maybe I'm just being an alarmist for no reason, and this trend isn't as in danger as I think it is, but it nonetheless weighs on my mind.