Some People Still Definitely Don't Get The Joke Behind Robert Downey Jr.'s Tropic Thunder Character

No movie is too old or too young to go viral, so long as the internet has a reason for resurrecting its image. The world is seeing this happen right now with tweets surrounding Robert Downey Jr’s performance as Kirk Lazarus in the 2008 film Tropic Thunder managing to put the film’s name into the world of trending topics. (t seems to be because of the fact that some people who got wind of this particular role didn’t get the joke behind the character.