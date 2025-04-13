An Internet Troll Called Yellowstone 1923’s Star ‘Walmart Glen Powell,’ And He Actually Responded

Everywhere you look these days, one celebrity who’s becoming harder to ignore is New Jersey native Brandon Sklenar, who recently went into hero mode for Yellowstone prequel 1923’s baby-introducing series finale, and is currently co-starring in the critic-pleasing thriller Drop. With an upcoming slate that includes the high-profile adaptation of Freida McFadden’s The Housemaid, the actor’s career is reaching new heights, which unfortunately also comes with new lows such as more vocal internet trolls.

Case in point: below an Instagram post shared by MTV, in which Sklenar and Drop co-star Meghann Fahy address their dating dos and don’ts, and amidst the good-natured responses, somebody thought it’d be a brilliant move to insult the actor by comparing him to another hugely popular star who also happens to be white and male. In a comment that appears to have been deleted by MTV, the user “kareem_kadash” called Sklenar a “Wallmart Glen Powell,” misspelling error and all.

Not the most heated or maliciously offensive insult in the world, but still one that undercuts the 1923 star’s talent for the sake of a comparison. And while several fans were having none of it, Brandon Sklenar himself caught wind of the comment and shared this pretty hilarious and down-the-middle reply:

Who doesn't love a bargain? Brandon Sklenar on Instagram

The self-effacing response could obviously be taken in all the wrong ways by both the OG commenter and others, but by and large, Sklenar’s amusing clapback sparked other supportive assertions from his fanbase, at least before they were all send to that comment section in the sky. Here are a few of the memorable remarks:

dying at this 10/10 response. No notes.

Brandon's reply shows he is cooler, nicer and hotter than you. Damn, look in the mirror pal 😂😂

Brandon is much better

not an apples to apples comparison.. but since you are compairing… Brandon - more bang for your buck!

While the two actors technically don't have a ton in common, career-wise, both Sklenar and Glen Powell have been at the center of tons of fan-casting conversations as potential Batman portrayers for James Gunn's DCU, with Blake Lively herself supporting Sklenar as the Dark Knight. So it's possible that the rude troll was just a Batman fan who wants the future Bruce Wayne to have more of a boutique bougie vibe, which...I guess is what Glen Powell gives off?

Of course, it's also possible there's a store out there called “Wallmart” with two Ls that wasn’t named after bazillionaire Sam Walton, which would presumably anchor its consumer focus on walls. But that's probably not the case.

Whether or not we’ll see Brandon Sklenar donning the cape and cowl as Batman is anyone's guess. And it's also up in the air whether he'll return for a sequel to the controversy-courting It Ends With Us, though there will almost definitely be a change in the creative team should Coleen Hoover’s follow-up novel also get spun into a live-action film. But maybe The Housemaid will be the project that convinces any and all online trolls that Sklenar is on a completely different wavelenth than Glen Powell.

Though I guess sparking rumors about an on-set romance with Sydney Sweeney the way she and Powell did with Anything But You isn't the easiest way to go about it...