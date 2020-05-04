John Wick's 11 Closest Allies, Ranked By Loyalty

In John Wick’s line of work, friends are hard to come by. Because the guy regularly has a bounty on his head, most of the people he knows either want nothing to do with him in a time of crisis, or set out to collect the cash reward (or gold coin reward, to be more accurate). That being said, there are a few people the Keanu Reeves character has been forced to lean on in the three movies we’ve seen so far, and as the franchise barrels ahead towards John Wick: Chapter 4, it feels healthy to take a look back on those that the titular hero can call an ally.