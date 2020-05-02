Star Trek II Spoilers: The Bizarre Story About Leaked Scripts, Nervous Studios And A Clever Solution

The movie industry of the modern age is a minefield when it comes to spoilers. Even before a project is released, or even completes production, there’s a chance that material will leak out that ruins a plot twist or two for the next big blockbuster. But believe it or not, the legendary sci-fi hit Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan had to contend with someone leaking a pretty big event that was about to take place, and there was a pretty ingenious solution to combatting one of the biggest spoilers of Star Trek history coming out before fans had a chance to witness it.