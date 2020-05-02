Wait, Is G.I. Joe Already Planning A Snake Eyes Follow-Up?

Leave a Comment
After seven years, Paramount and Hasbro’s G.I. Joe franchise might be back on track again. Just as the companies gear up for the spinoff film Snake Eyes hitting theaters this fall, word is that the pair of writers behind 2016’s Race and last year’s Kristen Stewart-led indie Seberg are in negotiations to pen a follow-up to Snake Eyes that will expand the world of Joe.
Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, who have written a slew of historical dramas together, are currently in talks with Paramount and Hasbro to write another G.I. Joe movie that would come after October’s Snake Eyes, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Lorenzo di Bonaventura, the producer behind each of the G.I. Joe movies thus far, along with The Meg and the Transformers films, is also attached.
The untitled project will reportedly build on what will be set up in Snake Eyes, but will not be a straight sequel to the tale highlighting Henry Golding’s portrayal of the ninja. There are many characters within the G.I. Joe franchise of toys and action figures the movie may draw upon. Aside from Snake Eyes setting up the origins of Golding’s helmeted G.I. Joe member, it will also include iconic characters like Storm Shadow, The Baroness and Scarlett.
Warrior’s Andrew Koji is set to play Snake Eye’s nemesis, Storm Shadow; Money Heist’s Úrsula Corberó will be the villainous Baroness; and Ready or Not’s Samara Weaving will be portraying intelligence officer Scarlett. Snake Eyes wrapped its shoot in Vancouver and Japan back in February, and Henry Golding has shared a mysterious first look at the main character.
This untitled G.I. Joe follow-up enlists a different set of writers than Snakes Eyes, which has been penned by Evan Spiliotopoulos of Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast. This script deal would mark a shift for writers Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, who have mainly written period dramas up to this point. The pair were once attached to the first draft of the Edge of Tomorrow sequel, which has been in and out of development since 2015.
Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse reportedly have done some uncredited production polishing on Snake Eyes, which is directed by RED’s Robert Schwentke. The writing pair’s next project is a romance called Rebecca starring Lily James and Armie Hammer.
The G.I. Joe film series has been dormant since the release of 2013’s G.I. Joe: Retaliation, which starred Dwayne Johnson, Channing Tatum and Bruce Willis. The movie suffered negative reviews from critics and audiences despite its $375.7 million box office haul, which topped the earnings of 2009’s G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra.
Stay tuned for more news regarding Snake Eyes and other updates on the G.I. Joe franchise as the film gets closer to its release date on October 23.