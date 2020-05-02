Wait, Is G.I. Joe Already Planning A Snake Eyes Follow-Up?

This untitled G.I. Joe follow-up enlists a different set of writers than Snakes Eyes, which has been penned by Evan Spiliotopoulos of Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast. This script deal would mark a shift for writers Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, who have mainly written period dramas up to this point. The pair were once attached to the first draft of the Edge of Tomorrow sequel, which has been in and out of development since 2015.