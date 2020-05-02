Another Stephen King Book Is Getting A Film Adaptation

So what can we expect from The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon? It deals with a core theme that has been at the center of Stephen King’s most successful adaptations -- childhood loss of innocence. Though the novella isn’t one of the author’s best known works, it has a kind of timeless feeling that could definitely resonate with audiences today. And no, there aren’t any killer clowns or haunted hotels in this one, but both the setting of the story and its unsettling villain still leave plenty of opportunity for the filmmakers to scare the crap out of us.