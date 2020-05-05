Hocus Pocus And 9 Other 90s Throwbacks On Disney+ That Hold Up Today

Hocus Pocus has pretty much become the Home Alone of Halloween in that you pretty much can’t get through the Halloween season without seeing the movie at least once, just like you can't get through the Christmas season without seeing Home Alone. The three Sanderson sisters are iconic as the wise-cracking witches, and their hammy performances (with Kathy Najimy’s as the middle Sanderson sister being my favorite) just never gets old. You probably already watched it again last Halloween, but if you’re ever itching to get back in the Halloween spirit outside of October, then just watch it again. You’re guaranteed to have a good time.

Stream Hocus Pocus on Disney+.