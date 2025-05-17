After Rewatching The Original Freaky Friday, I Have To Talk About How The 1976 Disney Classic Is More Relevant Than Ever

This generation may remember one of the best body swap movies , 2003’s Freaky Friday, that inspired the upcoming Disney movie Freakier Friday . We saw the modern struggles of mothers and teens that audiences can relate to today. However, after rewatching the 1976 Disney classic that came before, I need to talk about how the original film is more relevant now than ever.

The Generation Gap Between Parent And Child Is Still Growing Wide

The beginning of 1976’s Freaky Friday (which is streaming with your Disney+ subscription ) shows the rift between teenage Annabel and her mother, Ellen. Ellen felt that her daughter’s life was carefree because she was a child, while Annabel described her mom’s life as a “picnic,” not being told what to do. They both failed to understand things from the other’s perspective. Then they simultaneously made the same wish to trade places for one day, with magic making it happen.

I feel like I still see the divide between parents and their kids. No matter what, there’s always going to be something the previous generation tries to understand about the next. Parents may think that kids have it easy, being able to go to school and hang out with their friends. What they don’t know is that with this generation growing up with social media, there’s more anxiety in comparing yourself to your friends or dealing with online bullying.

Kids may think their parents have it made, not going to school or dealing with peer pressure. However, they have to balance jobs, bills and ensure that everything in the household runs smoothly. It doesn’t sound like a “picnic” on either side. Only by seeing life through the perspective of the other side will we bridge generational gaps.

The Modern Mom's Hustle Is Still A Juggling Act

The comedy shows that Annabel thought her mom had a bunch of free time on her hands. She envisioned her mom watching TV all day and being able to hang out with her friends. It wasn’t until Annabel literally switched places with Ellen that she saw how loaded her day was.

Just like how Ellen had to juggle errands, pick-ups, and demanding tasks from her husband, modern moms have to do the same thing. When I was growing up, my mom was a homemaker who would handle household tasks, errands, cooking, and stay up all night helping me and my siblings with our homework and projects. Homemakers may not get paid like at a typical job, but they handle stressful responsibilities and multitask like any other employee would. Not to mention, the job is never over for them.

But, unlike Ellen, whose husband kept piling more and more work on her without lifting a finger, my dad pitched in and shared the same responsibilities as my mom. The modern mother may have a lot to handle, but luckily, there are supportive spouses out there, like my dad, willing to lend a hand.

Annabel's Nonconformist Identity Is Girl Power Right There

Compared to being a more "traditional" woman like her mother, Annabel’s tomboyish qualities scream girl power. In the funny family movie , we see Annabel challenge gender norms with her athletic and outspoken nature, which was very different from Ellen’s behavior. Instead of subjecting herself to “ladylike” manners of the time, she preferred to be her own person without shame. Even in Ellen’s body, Annabel wasn’t afraid to play baseball with her little brother’s friends, skateboard, or take charge in chaotic situations like driving to the Aquacade to prevent her mother from having to waterski.

Many girls today don’t subject themselves to the societal norms of femininity. While I like to wear dresses and skirts from time to time, my typical fashion is graphic tees and pants. While I’m girly in terms of my hair and makeup, I never wear bright colors and prefer darker tones. In the 21st century we live in, I’ve seen plenty of girls who don’t wear makeup and prefer baggy clothes compared to anything girly. Women today create identities of their own that make them feel just as empowered as Annabel.

The Myths Of Effortless Motherhood And Youth Still Exist

The myth of effortless motherhood told in Freaky Friday says that housewives can juggle a ton of responsibilities with ease. The myth of youth says that adolescence is a carefree time with hardly any obligations. When Annabel and Ellen switch bodies, they see they have their own set of duties that are hard to handle, debunking those myths. Ellen had her pressures of running a household, and Annabel received stress from her teachers and teammates to do well.

Today, these myths can be told through the lens of popular reality TV shows like the lavish family lifestyle of Keeping Up with the Kardashians or the partying youth of Jersey Shore. Social media can also make both roles look flawless through heartwarming photos of motherhood or fun teen party pictures. However, it’s important to remember that glamour and the easygoing lifestyle will attract attention. There’s always more going on behind what we're shown on TV or social media, and not everyone has their whole life together or completely figured out.

Seeing Bill's Obliviousness, The Family Breadwinner Shouldn't Be Off The Hook At Home

When Ellen’s husband, Bill, was about to leave for work, he told Ellen (who’s really Annabel), “I do my job and you do yours.” Basically, Bill acted as a boss to his wife and gave her more than she could handle. He pushed her with last-minute preparations for his Aquacade party, which included making dinner for 25 people, pressing his shirt, bringing his suit to the dry cleaners, and polishing his shoes.

When Ellen would try to give her husband suggestions for running his event, he was quick to dismiss her advice and said to just show up and look nice. However, he still pressured her to run a bunch of errands surrounding the occasion to ensure it ran smoothly. She deserved a medal for putting everything together and getting zero help from Bill. The family breadwinner even had the nerve to take credit for the eventual success of the Aquacade when it was really Ellen and Annabel.

Even though Bill worked hard at the office, it didn’t mean that his wife's work wasn't just as strenuous, just because she’s a housewife. Like I mentioned before, my dad always made sure to help my mom around the house, knowing that running a family and a household requires teamwork. I’d like to believe today's homemakers wouldn’t stay silent if their spouse didn’t pitch in with any housework and would rightly call them out for it. Not to mention, many women today are employed. They can’t be expected to come home and take care of all the household chores as well.

The first Freaky Friday movie may have come out in the ‘70s, but the Disney flick couldn’t be more relevant to today’s social issues. There’s still a wide generational divide between parents and kids, as well as the struggles of adults and kids being misconstrued. However, at least we can be happy that more teen girls are embracing being their own person, like Annabel, and that both spouses are expected to share in household tasks. Ultimately, Freaky Friday is a timeless reminder that empathy, communication, and mutual respect can never go out of style.