The New Mutants Image Teases Epic Battle For Anya Taylor-Joy’s Magik

Leave a Comment
Before superhero movies and cinematic universes were commonplace, there was the X-Men franchise. Starting with 2000's original, the mutants continued on for decades of filmmaking. And while the franchise has come to an end with Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, there is one long gestating movie that's yet to arrive in theaters: The New Mutants. Josh Boone's horror-inspired mutant blockbuster has been delayed a number of times throughout the years, most recently due to theaters closing. And while it doesn't have a new release date just yet, new images tease an epic fight for Anya Taylor-Joy's Magik.
The New Mutants will feature a young cast of characters, who are being institutionalized due to their unpredictable mutant abilities. Glass and The Witch star Anya Taylor-Joy is playing Illyana Rasputin / Magik in the upcoming blockbuster, although much of the movie's contents remains a mystery. But it looks like Magik is going to be involved in some epic action sequences. Check out one of The New Mutants' stills below.
I mean, come on. The New Mutants may be taking a very long time to get to theaters, but it looks like Josh Boone has some very exciting tricks up his sleeve for the upcoming movie. Including some trippy and visually stunning fight sequences for Anya Taylor-Joy's character Magik. Let's break down exactly what we're being shown here.
This new image comes to us from CineFex (via Twitter) and reveals a new foe and setting for The New Mutants. While the movie seems to be primarily set at the secret facility thats holding the titular team of young heroes, it looks like Magik's mutant abilities may transport her to somewhere else entirely: Limbo. Limbo aka Otherplace is a magical realm full of demons in Marvel Comics. Anya-Taylor Joy's character will somehow be transported there, and will have to face The Demon Bear in battle. Sign me up.
In the comics, Magik's mutant abilities are connected with (you guessed it) magic. As such, it makes sense that she might be transported to Limbo throughout the run of the movie. The most recent trailer for The New Mutants teased that Magik would be getting some cool action, as we saw her powers manifesting through the Soulsword. I'm eager to see how much ass she gets to kick, especially when fighting the massive and ferocious Demon Bear.
Another still from CineFex gave us a closer look at Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik, traveling through one of her teleportation discs into Limbo. Check it out below.
Seriously, this sequence looks absolutely wild. Clearly Josh Boone had a very specific plan for The New Mutants. While the first trailers made it seem like a pulled back psychological horror featuring Marvel mutants, there are high concepts and hidden settings in store. And since the movie didn't film any reshoots, the theatrical cut should be Boone's original vision.
It should be interesting to see how each mutants' powers are manifested in The New Mutants. The motley crew has a variety of abilities, and there should be at least one big action scene involving the full group. Maisie Williams' Wolfsbane can transform into a werewolf, while Charlie Heaton's Cannonball can propel himself into the air. And thats not even everyone.
The New Mutants was going to arrive in theaters in March, but was pulled from its run. The movie doesn't currently have a new release date, with some fans hoping it arrives on Disney+. Check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.