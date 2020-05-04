The New Mutants Image Teases Epic Battle For Anya Taylor-Joy’s Magik

This new image comes to us from CineFex (via Twitter) and reveals a new foe and setting for The New Mutants. While the movie seems to be primarily set at the secret facility thats holding the titular team of young heroes, it looks like Magik's mutant abilities may transport her to somewhere else entirely: Limbo. Limbo aka Otherplace is a magical realm full of demons in Marvel Comics. Anya-Taylor Joy's character will somehow be transported there, and will have to face The Demon Bear in battle. Sign me up.