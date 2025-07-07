Fans Were Ripping On Ironheart Giving Uber Eats Her Secret Lair Location, But Other Fans Are Making A Good Iron Man-Related Point

Ironheart – Marvel’s latest show on the 2025 TV schedule – has stirred up a considerable amount of discussion on social media as of late. Unfortunately, not all of that chatter has been positive, as some have criticized the show for various reasons. A person could certainly argue the merits of some of the complaints that have been brought up. One such gripe is the fact that protagonist Riri Williams ordered food and had it delivered to what was meant to be an under-the-radar location, though others make a good Iron Man point.

During the fifth episode of Ironheart (which is available to stream in its entirety with a Disney+ subscription), Riri Williams commandeers the silo-based bunker of Ezekiel Stane (or Joe McGillicuddy) after he’s arrested. Williams uses the location to find a way to destroy a piece of Parker Robbins’ magic-based hood. While doing what appears to be hours of work, Williams orders dinner via Uber Eats, with someone showing up to the front of the bunker to deliver the vittles.

One viewer took to X to chastise Riri for seemingly being careless for someone giving the location of Stane’s secret lair, where he houses the military-grade equipment that he sells on the black market. What the user, and some others, seem to take issue with is the notion of Riri making such a move when she’s been established as a prodigy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Check out the responses, some of which also name other supposed mistakes Riri’s made:

Riri Williams ordered Uber Eats to her secret base................ Your Marvel genius, everyone. - @heelvsbabyface

She sold exams face to face for cash in the digital age when the dark web and crypto exists. - @Pieces_of_Bits

But... The show is coherent! Apparently... - @DaveSavage1982

And next, Batman having DoorDash show up at the Batcave. Because. Why not. ... - @JBirmingham503

The second portion of fans didn’t hold back when sharing their responses to the initial post and its reactions. What they specifically brought up was a major moment from 2013’s Iron Man 3 (which is one of the more underrated films in the Marvel movie ranking). In that movie, Tony Stark – while dealing with the machinations of the terroristic Mandarin – announced his home address to the world. Needless to say, plenty of viewers believe that’s small potatoes compared to what Riri ultimately did:

Tony literally gave the terrorists his address in his 3rd movie. - @jayjjalen

Who’s gonna tell him about Stark?😂😂😂😂 - @KING_JAY248

How did the terrorist find Tony Starks Location again? - @GeekedOutSteven

This is easily one of the most on brand iron man things for her to do and hilarious. - @stonymcu

Aside from the fact that Tony Stark did indeed call out the Mandarin on national TV and give his home address, I also agree with the notion that he’d order food if he were in Riri’s situation. Plus, given the exchange between Riri and the delivery man (who did seem visibly surprised by the location), there’s no way the latter could’ve known exactly what Riri was doing.

Riri Williams has been compared to Tony Stark quite frequently, even before the former was introduced into the MCU. Both have their own high-tech suits of armor, but their paths are completely different. In the case of Williams, she has to become a hero without access to billions of dollars, and she also doesn’t have a mentor like Tony Stark in her corner. Yet, in real life, Riri actress Dominique Thorne does have the support of Stark actor Robert Downey Jr., who’s sweetly voiced his approval of her casting and show more than a few times.

Unfortunately, Ironheart has been subjected to review bombing since even before it premiered. The series received mixed reviews from critics, though there are fans who enjoy it and believe others should check out the MCU show. My word of advice would be not to tune out any noise regarding the Uber Eats moment and watch the show in its entirety to form your own opinions.