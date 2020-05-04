Why Miss Piggy Has Always Worn Pearls

When you look at the rest of the Muppets, you realize this neck seam problem was an issue with nearly every character design. This is why many of the Muppets are animals or monsters with fur, as the "hair" does the same job of hiding where the head and neck meet. It's also why Kermit has that collar. Miss Piggy, being a pig, and having the closest thing to skin as any Muppet, didn't have that option. Without something around her neck she was going to look more like a puppet than a pig.