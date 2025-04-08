Katy Perry Just Took The Sequined Look To The Next Level With A Hooded Dress (And Honestly How Does It Stay On?)

Most of our biggest pop stars make frequent appearances on the red carpets of the world, and do so while stunning us with their daring sartorial choices. The same has always been true for former American Idol judge Katy Perry , who’s wowed the public on many occasions. Well, she just delivered a divine sequined look with a hooded dress, and holy boob tape, Batman!

What Did Katy Perry’s Sequined, Hooded Dress Look Like?

Katy Perry has been a staple of the red carpet since her first hit, “I Kissed a Girl,” climbed the charts in 2008, and the mom of one has pulled off everything from a bikini and netted dress to a very-on-display whale tail while stepping out in her finery. So, it should be no great shock that she has now donned an incredibly glamorous hooded dress that was sequined all over, and also defies gravity in several key areas. Here’s how Perry looked when she arrived at the Breakthrough Prize Awards recently:

(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images))

Alright, Ms. Perry! Go ‘head witcha bad self! Look, I don’t think anyone can honestly see this photo of the infamous hat-wearer (who went viral for many things at King Charles III’s coronation ) and claim that she is anything other than a crystalline vision. Though I do wonder why she’s standing like a statue with her hands oddly placed at her sides, she looks great! Actually, now that I think about it, it’s entirely possible that the lovely lady (who’s had a public wardrobe malfunction or two ) is just trying to make sure that all of her bits and bobbins remain artfully arranged under her dress, and don’t come a-poppin’ out.

I have a very intense fascination with anyone who bares skin in a way that makes boob and/or other body tape a necessity. Obviously, if you’re willing to rock it (like Kim Kardashian in her gravity defying white fit , Anne Hathaway in a vivaciously gorgeous gold gown and many others before her), I think everyone who wants to should go for it, I just always wonder about the comfort level and logistics involved. Wait, look at the back of her dress before we continue:

(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic))

See? At least the front and the back are actually connected, but I can guess that if you make one sudden move in just the wrong direction something, somewhere, could just come right on out. I would be so nervous to do anything but stand stark straight like Perry is in most of the photos of her in this gown.

Also, does she not sweat? There must be celebs who tape themselves into clothes only to flop sweat themselves right out of it, and at quite inopportune times. Or, what about lotion? Can you only grease up the parts of your body that don’t require tape, so that potentially important areas are dry as the Sahara and just as dusty looking by the time you can finally put on some pj’s?

Listen, I don’t have the answers to any of these questions, but luckily I don’t need them. I’m a writer who has already promised herself that if I’m ever invited to a red carpet event, I absolutely will admire the Katy Perrys of the world as I pose for photos in the fanciest pajamas I can afford.