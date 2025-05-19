Miley Cyrus Sported A Sheer Catsuit And Gorgeous Ponytail While Promoting Her Upcoming Album

Miley Cyrus is highly regarded for her musical prowess, but she also deserves her flowers (no pun intended) for her fashion sense. The 32-year-old pop star is certainly known for rocking sleek and sometimes outrageous outfits. Just recently, Cyrus donned yet another chic fit in celebration of her upcoming album, Something Beautiful. In a photo, the singer wore a sheer catsuit and also sported a pristine-looking ponytail. This is a stunning combination that needs to be seen.

It’s been over two years since the release of Miley Cyrus’ last studio album, and it’s likely that her fans have been awaiting new music. As of late, Cyrus has seemingly gone all in when it comes to promoting Something Beautiful, as she’s dropped photos and videos for it on social media. One of the latest pieces of media is a black-and-white shot of Cyrus on a street, during which she wears the aforementioned catsuit and some fur. Take a look at the outfit as well as her hard-to-ignore hairstyle in the Instagram post below:

The “Midnight Sky” singer looks downright stunning in the see-through ensemble. Of course, this isn’t the first time she’s sported a sheer piece. For example, in 2023, she dropped photos of herself wearing a sheer top, and it was accessorized with shades she wore inside. Also, when she won Best International Song at the BRIT Awards, she couldn’t attend the event, but she did post photos that showed her wearing a sparkly number while holding her award.

Over the years, Miley Cyrus has proven that she has very eclectic taste in fashion. Some of her looks have been a bit more reserved, while others are a bit more extravagant and lean into an aesthetic that’s comparable to camp. She rang in 2025 with a sleek, leather dress that she posted about on social media. Back in March, Cyrus also wore a stunning black dress when she attended the SNL50 event. And, when it comes to her more unusual fits, it’s hard to forget her Grammys dress from 2024, which was made of 14,000 safety pins.

While the photo of the starlet’s latest sheer outfit is certainly the biggest point of interest in her Instagram post, fans should also take note of the caption, which makes note of Something Beautiful’s May 30 release date. This musical compilation marks the star’s ninth studio album. It’s a visual album that’s poised to be yet another personal entry in the A-lister’s discovery, as it explores various themes like dwelling on the positive aspects of life and overcoming trauma.

Something Beautiful will ultimately have to live up to the standard set by Miley Cyrus’ previous album, Endless Summer Vacation. That 2023 album was mostly well received, and it features the Grammy-winning song, “Flowers,” which is one of the saddest songs ever written in Cyrus’ opinion.

As the rollout for the upcoming album continues, I’m curious as to what other kind of fits Miley Cyrus might break out. She’s somewhat unpredictable when it comes to her fashion choices, so there’s no telling what she’ll wear next. In the meantime though, just soak in the glamor emanating from that sheer catsuit and perfect ponytail.