Miley Cyrus Brings Back The Mint Trend In Unique Beaded Bikini Top (And Chaps)

Remember like 10 years ago when big, beaded, chunky necklaces were all the rage and mint green was seen on walls and dresses alike? That was peak wedding bridesmaid era for me, and I have so many coral and mint beaded necklaces, I don't know where to begin. It's been a minute, but Miley Cyrus recently brought both the style and the color back in a new way when she made a bikini top and chaps out of chunky mint jewelry. I’ve never seen anything like it.

Someone more brazen than me might see a look like this fit and take a pair of pliers to all that chunky jewelry I know is still sitting in a drawer somewhere, but I could never create (or pull off) anything nearly as elegant as what Cyrus is rocking here. It’s definitely a style worth checking out, though even if I did have the chops to pull it off, I’d probably be concerned about the shoulder snaps strapping.

Miley's always been big celebrity fashion accessories, and the gloves she's wearing here complement the outfit, though they are certainly not as memorable as her infamous foam finger. She doesn't need an outlandish accessory though, as the entire outfit feels like it is basically a wild accessory in and of itself.

The singer wore the style for her brand new music video “Easy Lover,” the second single off her new Something Beautiful album. The song was written a few years ago and shopped around for the singer’s last album (and then allegedly for her collaboration with Beyoncé, who also went in a different direction) before she ultimately signed on Brittany Howard to play guitar.

For a song that may never have seen the light of day, the move seems to have paid off. Miley fans are in love with the song, and the album as a whole, calling it one of her "most artistic" ventures to date. For others, her style, her music and her video is even a favorite.

I'm a die hard Plastic hearts stan but this Album is her most artistic body of work. I dare say that it has topped Plastic Hearts for me as my favourite album.

Is this her Retro 80s Era?? I am here for it. This video is fab, and the new album is a banger.

I am loving this Miley era! She keeps dropping tracks that kill it and just looks powerful, raw and authentic! In some ways she, the way she keeps doing this, she reminds me of Prince!

I love how her team is working to create unique music, not following any trends of trap, or any modern feel. They are just doing videos that represent the song whether it channels 90s or 80s, they are not bothered. They are not focused on making Miley trend. They are focused on the song, and the making the artiste Miley Cyrus a legend. You can see it her videos, her hair style, her dresses.

Without a doubt Miley's best album to date, I love this new era!!

I’m also loving the song, but for me, it’s the comments fans are making about how Miley doesn't follow trends that really speak to me. While Miley has had a lot of great fashion moments over the years, I'll be thinking about this beaded mint top for days.

It ranks up there with her leather cutout SNL50 dress for me. Or maybe that dress she wore to the Grammys one year that was made out of more than 14,000 safety pins. She's not afraid to take outside-the-box risks with the outfits she wears, and I can't wait to see what she does next.