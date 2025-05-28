Miley Cyrus’ Furry Blue Chaps Are Giving Cookie Monster (And I Think It’s A Compliment)

There are many fun things about celeb watching, but one of the most fun has to be seeing the ‘fits they turn up in as they hit red carpets, promote their newest work or even just wander around town. We all love to see them in perfectly fitted, glamorous attire, but there’s really something special that happens when they deliver looks that give us shock, awe, and “OMG, WTF are they wearing?!?!” Miley Cyrus has been very good at that over the years and now she’s outfitted in fuzzy blue chaps that are making me think of Cookie Monster in the best way possible.

Why Is Miley Cyrus In Furry Blue Chaps That Are Giving Cookie Monster?

I have a very easy answer to that question, you guys: Miley Cyrus is wearing furry blue chaps giving Cookie Monster vibes…because she can. The long-time pop sensation has been promoting her upcoming album, Something Beautiful, and while she’s already given fans a sheer catsuit and gorgeous ponytail to help tease her new music, now she’s showing off chaps that look like someone definitely took a recent trip to Sesame Street. Take a look!

You know what? I love this! Our erstwhile Hannah Montana should don downy blue chaps. Who else can do this with as much authority as the Grammy-winning singer of the empowering anthem/sad song, “Flowers” ? Literally no one! Let me tell you, Miley is wearing those chaps, the chaps are not wearing her. COOKIE, COOKIE, COOKIE!

Doesn’t she look happy? She does and she should. It was back in early January that she celebrated the end of her Endless Summer Vacation era in a sleek black leather dress that saw her a lot more covered up than she is in that showgirl-esque bejeweled bra, chaps and teeny, black leather shorts that show off a hint of tasteful butt cheek. However, that era is what brought Cyrus her first two Grammy award wins (after wearing that amazing safety pin dress on the red carpet), and it’s clear that she’s still living off of that high.

Obviously, this is hardly the first time the fashionable and admiring Beyoncé collaborator has shown a bit of skin. In 2021 she recalled her infamous VMA performance by wearing a black string bikini, and two years later sported shades inside with a sheer-top dress . The “ashtray”-voiced songstress went a little more traditionally glam at one of the many SNL50 events earlier this year, with a sweeping, black leather gown that featured carefully placed cut outs.

Basically, the “Party In The U.S.A.” talent can pretty much do no wrong when it comes to fashion, and her wild/glam aesthetic is a huge part of her success in that area. Honestly? I’m eagerly awaiting the day when she sports some Big Bird boots. It’s gotta be coming, right?