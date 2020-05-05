Avengers: Infinity War Writers Admit They Nearly Messed Up Captain America’s Entrance

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in a unique place, we it's occupying in the limbo between phases. The Infinity Saga came to a close with Phase Three, as every hero in the shared universe took up arms against Josh Brolin's villainous Thanos. The Russo Brothers methodically crafted their two pair of Avengers movies, which were shot back to back. But Endgame and Infinity War contained plenty of concepts that ended up on the cutting room floor, including a very late entrance for Captain America in the latter project.
Avengers: Infinity War picked up on Earth's Mightiest Heroes following their break-up in Captain America: Civil War. Captain America appeared around 1/3 of the way through the movie's runtime, helping to save Scarlet Witch and Vision when the Black Order attacks them in Edinburgh. But it was reported that a previous version of the script didn't include Chris Evans' character until much later. Writer Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely were recently asked about this while doing a re-watch of the movie, to which McFeely responded with:
Well, that was honest. It looks like Avengers: Infinity War originally held out on Captain America's entrance, with much of the movie's runtime going on without the inclusion of one of the universe's biggest characters. But the writers and directors ultimately decided that idea was a bad one, allowing Cap to lead the resistance against Thanos on Earth. I think they made the right call.
Stephen McFeely's comments come from his recent participation in Comic Book's #QuarantineWatchParty. He and Christopher Markus watched their Avenger movies along with the fans, and shared tidbits of insider information over on social media. In addition to live-tweeting stories from the set, they also fielded fan questions. One of which was about Captain America's entrance, and the original plan for Steve Rogers in Avengers: Infinity War.
While the exact original plans for Captain America haven't been detailed, it would have kept the First Avenger on the sidelines throughout much of Avengers: Infinity War's runtime. This absence no doubt would have been felt for the audience, highlighting how serious the ramifications of Captain America: Civil War truly were. But in this version apparently "stunk." Nobody puts Steve Rogers in the corner.
Ultimately Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely found another way to keep Iron Man and Captain America separate, before they eventually made amends following Endgame's time jump. Because while Captain America mobilized Earth's heroes in Wakanda, Iron Man joined Doctor Strange and Spider-Man in an adventure through space that would eventually land them on Titan.
The Captain America we met in Avengers: Infinity War was in stark juxtaposition to the wholesome character we met in The First Avenger. He had spent time as a fugitive on the run, rocking a sweet beard and a battle worn costume. Plus, no shield. But he came out of hiding when Earth needed him, although his plans ultimately didn't stop Thanos from assembling the Infinity Stones and snapping half of all life out of existence.
Captain America' story seemingly came to an end with Avengers: Endgame, as he traveled back in time to live his happily ever after with Peggy Carter. Of course, we'll see an alternate version of this story in Disney+'s What If...?
