Disney Thinks It Knows How Much The Company Will Lose From The Parks Being Closed And Mickey's Not Laughing

As current events have left major entertainment venues such as the Disney family of theme parks closed for an extended period of time, the losses reported were bound to be massive. Today has confirmed that much for the happiest places on Earth, as the Walt Disney Company’s latest quarterly earnings call has put a price tag to what the company has lost during the shutdown. If the numbers hold, it sounds like around $1 billion was lost due to this worldwide crisis, and Mickey Mouse is probably crying in Cinderella’s castle right about now.