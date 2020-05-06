Where Disney Stands On Movies Going To Theaters Or Streaming Places Like Disney+

It's an understatement to say we live in an unprecedented time right now. It's something that few if any industries were actually prepared for, and that includes Hollywood. Movie studios have been scrambling to figure out how to stay afloat when movie theaters, the primary source of revenue, are all closed for business. The response from many studios was to release recent theatrical films on Digital services in what is being called Premium VOD. Some movies have already shown some degree of success with the model, which makes one wonder if it could become the new normal. Disney isn't giving up on theaters, but it's leaving the door open to some long term changes.