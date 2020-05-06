Trolls 2 Stars Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick Reportedly Want Box Office Bonuses After OnDemand Switch

Neither of the stars has spoken publicly about their feelings, but The Hollywood Reporter discusses the position in a comprehensive write-up about Trolls World Tour. In it, the outlet claims Timberlake, Kendrick and others weren’t told the movie was moving to streaming before it was publicly announced, and their representatives are allegedly now asking for bonus compensation thought to be in the millions. Now, this is particularly important because the contracts big names sign to do movies, particularly ones geared toward children or ones with unclear box office projections, often have bonus payments that are unlocked if certain box office targets are met.