Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Featured The Return Of A Bounty Hunter In A Super Strange Way

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker marked the ninth and final installment in the Skywalker Saga. J.J. Abrams was tasked with ending the sequel trilogy, as well as the overarching franchise as we know it. He ultimately crammed a ton of content and callbacks into the blockbuster, although it turns out that it also featured the return of an iconic Star Wars bounty hunter. Namely, Empire Strikes Back character Dengar, and the years haven't been kind to him.
Dengar is a bit character from Empire Strikes Back, whose story has been expanded through comic books and other Star Wars media. He appears quickly alongside Boba Fett and Bossk, as Darth Vader hires the bounty hunters to find Luke, Leia, and Han. And he actually appeared very briefly in The Rise of Skywalker, although he's almost unrecognizable. Check it out below.
Mind blown. It looks like Dengar was actually in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, although it was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment. What's more, he's using a pseudonym and has a vastly different appearance. After all, it's been decades since we saw him in his first appearance.
The above image is actually part of the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Visual Dictionary (via Twitter). The new book helps to peel back the curtain on the production Episode IX, especially the visual language that was established in J.J. Abrams' blockbuster. And it's also providing some more revelations about the movie, despite its release back in December. In fact, this is just the latest clarification to come from The Rise of Skywalker's supplemental material.
It looks like Dengar has managed to survive in the years between Empire Strike Back and The Rise of Skywalker. He appears briefly on the planet Kijimi in The Rise of Skywalker, which has become a home for outlaws and bounty hunters. When Poe Dameron travels there to seek out Babu Frik and Keri Russell's Zorii Bliss, the character briefly appears onscreen. But the fans didn't realize this even happened until the movie's visual dictionary was released.
Dengar's quick appearance in Empire Strikes Back was similarly brief, but all of the bounty hunters have managed to become iconic characters in the years sine its release. Check it out below.
The Bounty Hunters of the original Star Wars trilogy might not have had a ton of screen time, but they've proven their staying power in the years since its release. Each member of the group has appeared in franchise projects like video games and comics. Dengar is no exception in this regard, but no one expected him to pop up during the runtime of The Rise of Skywalker, especially considering the years that had passed within the franchise. Of course, it looks like he's largely robotic at this point.
It looks like Dengar has gotten a ton of surgical work done to stay alive throughout the years. But he didn't necessarily get these procedures under the safest circumstances, which has resulted in his somewhat terrifying appearance. The character wasn't necessarily a looker to begin with, but wowza.
It should be interesting to see what revelations about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker come next, especially now that's its on DVD, Blu-ray, and streaming on Disney+.