Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Featured The Return Of A Bounty Hunter In A Super Strange Way

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker marked the ninth and final installment in the Skywalker Saga. J.J. Abrams was tasked with ending the sequel trilogy, as well as the overarching franchise as we know it. He ultimately crammed a ton of content and callbacks into the blockbuster, although it turns out that it also featured the return of an iconic Star Wars bounty hunter. Namely, Empire Strikes Back character Dengar, and the years haven't been kind to him.