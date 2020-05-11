Tom Hardy’s Capone Reviews Are In, Here’s What Critics Are Saying

Slashfilm’s Chris Evangelista was more receptive towards Capone, as evidenced by the 7/10 rating on his review. He described the movie as “overly theatrical” that’s not concerned with being grounded in reality as Al Capone is being bombarded by nightmarish visions, but Chris thought that this was a “refreshing” take, even if there are moments where the movie seems like it “might collapse under the weight of its ambition.”