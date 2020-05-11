Dune’s Awesome New Photo Puts Josh Brolin And Timothee Chalamet In The Desert

The later months of 2020 are potentially going to be packed with theatrical delights far and wide, into a shorter window than usual. While some movies and/or their respective studios are already shuffling their calendars accordingly, there are some movies that have not (and potentially will not) budge. Director Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune is one of those films, and we’ve got our latest look at stars Josh Brolin and Timothee Chalamet visiting the deserts of Arrakis.