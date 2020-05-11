Dune’s Awesome New Photo Puts Josh Brolin And Timothee Chalamet In The Desert

Leave a Comment
The later months of 2020 are potentially going to be packed with theatrical delights far and wide, into a shorter window than usual. While some movies and/or their respective studios are already shuffling their calendars accordingly, there are some movies that have not (and potentially will not) budge. Director Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune is one of those films, and we’ve got our latest look at stars Josh Brolin and Timothee Chalamet visiting the deserts of Arrakis.
Josh Brolin shared this new look at Frank Herbert’s landmark sci-fi franchise coming to life yet again, courtesy of his own Instagram feed:
We’ve already seen quite a few photos of Dune’s sci-fi beauty, with a good number of the major characters being shown to the audience. Now, those who are looking for another fix of this universe in action have a still shot of Gurney Halleck (Brolin) and Paul Atreides (Chalamet) in the desert.
From what we see here, it looks like Timothee Chalamet is about to fall off of this Dune vehicle, known as an ornithopter. Lucky for him, Josh Brolin’s character is there to protect him, and save him from tumbling into whatever waits in those hot sands. And there’s a pretty specific reason why this is even happening in the first place.
As they have also shared this exclusive look at Dune with the world, Empire actually ran some commentary from Denis Villeneuve himself, running down what’s being shown in this particular scene:
It’s Paul’s first contact with the deep desert, where he’s mesmerised by it. He has a strange feeling of being home. There’s a lot of action at this specific moment, and [it’s] one of the scenes in the movie that I’m starting to get pretty proud of.
The events shown in this new Dune still are bound to be epic, especially when there’s a second part to Villeneuve’s adaptation of the first novel already in the works. With the worldwide standstill of the box office market leaving a lot of projects under even more pressure to deliver, the financial gamble on this project will undoubtedly leave this adventure heading to theaters.
No trailer exists for Dune just yet, but with Warner Bros already bullish on making sure that this film and Christopher Nolan’s mysterious sci-fi blockbuster Tenet make their appointments with theatrical destiny, there’s still plenty of time to show off the goods in a slow-drip fashion. Though we won’t be surprised if both Josh Brolin, and especially Timothee Chalamet, start to pop up even more in the marketing campaign for this big ticket adventure story.
Dune hits theaters on December 18th, 2020, ready to mesmerize the audience just as the sands of Arrakis have wooed the young Paul Atreides.