Russell Crowe's New Thriller Is Aiming To Hit Theaters As They Reopen

It’s been approximately two full months since movie theaters across the country closed their doors in response to the current health crisis. As such, movies that were supposed to have come out by now or in the near future have either been delayed or shifted to either VOD or streaming offerings. Well, as some states have formulated plans to reopen movie theaters (among other businesses), it’s looking like Russell Crowe’s next movie is aiming to be the first new big screen offering in this months-long drought.
Having already been seen earlier this year in True History of the Kelly Gang, Russell Crowe is next appearing in the psychological thriller Unhinged, which was originally supposed to drop in September. However, Solstice Studios announced today that Unhinged has been moved to July 1, with the company making this decision after consulting with the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO) and leading theater chains. The announcement also noted that the opening of Unhinged will comply with all state public health department guidelines.
Before today, it was looking like Warner Bros’ Tenet was being lined up to be the first movie to screen in reopening theaters, with director Christopher Nolan reportedly working hard to ensure that his latest sci-fi flick would meet its July 17 release date. However, now Unhinged has overtaken it by over two weeks, assuming that the thriller is indeed able to screen at the beginning of July.
While some smaller theaters have already started reopening nationwide, and drive-in theaters have surged in popularity, major theater chains are being more cautious with their plans to resume operations, albeit at a reduced capacity through social distancing measures, staggered showtimes, etc. AMC and Regal reportedly see July as a realistic relaunch date, so there’s a distinct chance that Unhinged will meet its target date.
Solstice Studios also commissioned a poll which stated that 80% of Americans want to go to the movies in July, and that Unhinged’s release will happen as theaters in other nations start reopening. Had Unhinged stayed in its original release slot, it would have competed with A Quiet Place: Part II, so at least vacating that date makes sense considering how anticipated the sequel is and the positive reception it’s already earned.
Unhinged tells the story of road rage evolving into something much worse, with a mother finding herself being targeted by a disturbed man after the two of them get into a traffic incident. Along with Russell Crowe, the movie stars Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson and Austin P. McKenzie, among others.
Check out the Unhinged trailer below to get a better idea of what you’re in store for should you decide to see it in theaters this summer.
Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for any major updates concerning Unhinged, and if you’re curious about what the rest of this year’s theatrical lineup looks like, you can find that information in our 2020 release schedule.