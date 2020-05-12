Russell Crowe's New Thriller Is Aiming To Hit Theaters As They Reopen

It’s been approximately two full months since movie theaters across the country closed their doors in response to the current health crisis. As such, movies that were supposed to have come out by now or in the near future have either been delayed or shifted to either VOD or streaming offerings. Well, as some states have formulated plans to reopen movie theaters (among other businesses), it’s looking like Russell Crowe’s next movie is aiming to be the first new big screen offering in this months-long drought.