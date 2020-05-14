The Purge 5: 8 Quick Things We Know About The Forever Purge

The Forever Purge Has A Release Date… For Now

Part of what motivated The Forever Purge to move quickly through development and production was the fact that Universal wanted to have the film ready for release in summer 2020… but whether or not that will remain the plan is presently unclear. As of right now, the studio has the sequel dated for July 10 – but whether or not it will actually keep that release date given everything that’s going on in the world is unknown. It’s possible that the movie will still be completed in time to hit that date, but it may wind up being delayed if the experience of the movie is one that they feel should be featured on the big screen. It’s certainly not a good sign that the release date is less than two months away and no marketing materials exist for the film yet.