Tommy Boy: 11 Cool Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Chris Farley Movie

Chris Farley Was Notorious For Downing Large Amounts Of Cappuccino On Set

It's no secret that Chris Farley had issues with a multitude of substances, but one of the late comedian's vices that is somehow surprising and not surprising at the same time is his addiction to coffee and cappuccinos. While filming Tommy Boy, Farley was known to take down dozens of cups of joe every day on set, as members of the cast and crew shared in the making of documentary that accompanied the DVD release. Throughout the section on Farley's love of cappuccino, co-star David Spade had this to say about the first day of shooting: