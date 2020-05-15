Hunger Games Prequel Reveals President Snow Is Related To Another Important Character

Now it’s been a while since most of us brushed up on the Hunger Games. Tigris is a character from the third novel Mockingjay, who made an appearance in 2015’s Mockingjay - Part 2. Katniss, Gale, Peeta and the gang come across her when they are seeking cover in the Capitol. She is a once well-renowned stylist who was thought to be fired from her job under President Snow for being too surgically altered to appear in the Hunger Games. Check her out below: