Sunrise On The Reaping’s Ralph Fiennes Addresses Taking Over For Donald Sutherland As Snow
Big shoes.
There are plenty of book to screen adaptations being worked on at any point, but few are quite as popular as the Hunger Games movies. Following the success of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, another of Suzanne Collins' prequels is getting the movie treatment: Sunrise on the Reaping. Ralph Fiennes is taking on the role of President Snow, and recently reflected on taking the mantle from late actor Donald Sutherland.
What we know about Sunrise on the Reaping is limited, but the cast chock full of familiar faces playing younger version of beloved legacy characters. That includes Fiennes becoming the third actor to portray Coriolanus Snow. When speaking with THR about 28 Years Later, the Harry Potter actor got real about taking on the mantle from Sutherland. In his words:
There you have it. It sounds like the 62 year-old actor isn't trying to do an impression of Donald Sutherland when he portrays Snow in Sunrise on the Reaping. Although he is going to try to make it as complex and fascinating a characterization as his predecessor. For his part, he's got experience as a famous literary villain thanks to the Harry Potter movies.
Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
The Hunger Games movies are streaming on Max. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available following a Max subscription. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.
All of the actors who are playing younger versions of beloved Hunger Games figures in Sunrise on the Reaping will likely have to tow this line. For instance, Elle Fanning is portraying Elizabeth Banks' signature character Effie Trinket. Jesse Plemons is taking on the role of Plutarch from the late actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman... which is pretty brilliant casting if you ask me. We'll even get a younger version of Hunger Games victors Beetee, Wiress, and Mags.
As previously mentioned, Fiennes is actually the third actor to play Snow on the big screen. Because prior to his casting for Sunrise on the Reaping, we were introduced to a young version of the character on The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. In that first prequel he was played by Tom Blyth, and we watched as he went from an innocent student to the architect behind the games as we know them. And the forthcoming sci-fi blockbuster will offer another snapshot as the villainous leader of Panem, once again as the cruel and murderous leader we know him to be.
All will be revealed when The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on November 20th, 2026. But since it's not part of the 2025 movie release list, we might have to be patient before news about the forthcoming project. Luckily we can re-read the book as we wait.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.