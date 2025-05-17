After Ralph Fiennes Was Cast As Snow In Sunrise On The Reaping, Rachel Zegler Responded In The Funniest Way

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is ramping up to be one of the most exciting upcoming book adaptations , and a lot of that has to do with all the great casting announcements rolling around over the past few weeks. Now, after Friday brought word that Ralph Fiennes is set to play President Snow in the prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes actress Rachel Zegler had a fun reaction to the casting.

Fans of the movie franchise, of course, know Rachel Zegler played Lucy Gray Baird in the last Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which told President Snow’s villain origin story of sorts. It involved a teenage Coriolanus Snow mentoring Lucy, who becomes the District 12 tribute of the 10th Hunger Games. During the games, the pair fall in love before Snow ultimately turns on her, she escapes him, and he starts his path as Panem’s totalitarian leader.

Tom Blyth played Snow in that movie, and Donald Sutherland played the president at his oldest age in the original trilogy. Now, Fiennes is playing him at his middle age, and Rachel Zegler reacted to his casting in the funniest way, writing:

not my movie ex being voldemort

The actress made the comment on the official Instagram announcement of the casting of President Snow. It’s a hilarious comment that brings some perspective on Zegler’s side of things. Imagine playing a character who falls in love with another, and then learn a legendary actor like Ralph Fiennes is playing the same guy 40 years into the future?

Plus, Ralph Fiennes is probably best known for playing Voldemort in the Harry Potter movies. Now he’ll play another famed literary villain after the late Sutherland initially portrayed him in his 80s before Tom Blyth played him at the age of 18. In Sunrise on the Reaping, Snow is 58, which aligns very closely with Fiennes' own age of 62. So, between that and the fact that we know he can play a great villain, this is iconic casting.

(Image credit: Photo by: Murray Close)

Prior to Fiennes’ casting, a popular pick among fans for Snow was Donald Sutherland’s son, Kiefer Sutherland, who is perfectly aged for the role at 58. That’s not the direction Sunrise on the Reaping has decided to go with their pick for Snow. However, Fiennes is a distinguished choice who will ensure another interesting chapter of the Panem president being explored as a young Haymitch competes in the 50th Hunger Games.

The movie will also star newcomer Joseph Zada as Haymitch , Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove (who has a connection to Zegler’s character) , McKenna Grace as Maysilee Donner and Jesse Plemons as Plutarch. Along with Ralph Fiennes being cast as Snow this week, there were a few other new announcements about Sunrise on the Reaping. Kelvin Harrison Jr. has been cast as Beetee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan and Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow.

The movie is being directed by Francis Lawrence, who helmed all the other Hunger Games movies aside from the first one. He’s called it a “return to form” from the original movies due to it being closer in the timeline. That alone has got me excited, however, all this casting news makes me even more stoked for the film's November 20, 2026, release.

So, between Fiennes stepping into the role of another iconic villain, as Zegler hilariously pointed out, and all the other remarkable casting choices made, I think we're in for something special. So, stay tuned, folks.