Someone Combined Star Wars And Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, And I Can’t Stop Watching

Quentin Tarantino has said that he's a much bigger Star Trek fan that a Star Wars fan, and honestly, whichever popular franchise he tried to take a shot at would certainly end up with an entry that's wildly different from anything we'd seen before. But this clip does show that such an idea isn't entirely bonkers. Somebody, at some point, should make a Star Wars movie that feels more like this, if only to see how well it actually works. As the galaxy far, far away continues to expand with new creative people making their own attempts, nothing should be entirely off limits.