xXx 3: 10 Cool Behind-The-Scenes Facts About Return Of Xander Cage

The movie is a roller coaster ride and it felt that way filming it as well. It was so fun and exciting and new—especially for me, because I've never done an action movie before and it was such a big-budget action film. Probably about 80 percent of it was practical and the rest was visual effects, so a lot of the things you see on screen are happening around us. It was genuinely scary. There wasn’t a lot of acting required—I was just reacting to my environment.