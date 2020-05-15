The Next Purge Movie Has Officially Been Delayed

Leave a Comment
The Purge franchise is looking to wrap up soon with The Purge 5, a.k.a. The Forever Purge. Originally the plan was to deliver the final cinematic installment of the horror film series this summer, but now it’s unclear when The Forever Purge will arrive.
Before today, The Forever Purge was dated for July 10 of this year, thus following in the footsteps of the previous two Purge movies by being an early July release. However, Universal Pictures has now taken The Forever Purge off its calendar, making it the movie that’s had to vacate its release slot due to the current health crisis. However, unlike many other movies that have recently been pushed back, the next Purge tale was not given a new release date, meaning it’s currently undated.
This is just the latest example of the film landscape being drastically affected over the last couple months, what with so many theaters around the world remaining closed and numerous productions having to shut down. It’s hard to say what date The Forever Purge will snag next, be it later this year or sometime in 2021. That said, considering that it took Disney two months to slot The New Mutants somewhere else, don’t be surprised if Universal similarly takes its time announcing when it intends to release the next Purge movie.
The Forever Purge’s delay isn’t the only piece of bad news that hit the franchise this week. USA Network also cancelled its Purge TV series, which aired for two seasons across 2018 and 2019. So with the show concluded and The Forever Purge being set up as the last Purge movie, it appears that our time watching people fight for their lives on the one night in the year where all crime in the United States is illegal is coming to an end.
Purge creator James DeMonaco revealed his intention to end the dystopic saga back in 2018, saying how he’d come up with an idea that everyone he’d pitched it to was “psyched” about. As with The First Purge, DeMonaco only handled scripting duties on The Forever Purge, with Everado Gout being brought in to sit in the director’s chair.
No specific plot details for The Forever Purge have been disclosed to the public yet, though since the movie was previously set to come out in just a few months, needless to say that production had already been completed. That said, it has been revealed that The Forever Purge’s action will be set outside of a metropolitan area, although whether that means it will be set in the suburbs or a different kind of environment hasn’t been clarified.
As for on-camera talent, The Forever Purge’s cast includes Ana de la Reguera, Leven Rambin, Susie Abromeit, Tenoch Huerta, Sammi Rotibi and Anthony Molinari, among many others. Despite the movie being pushed back, fingers crossed a trailer is released in the near future so fans can get an idea of what to expect.
We here at CinemaBlend will keep you updated on what The Forever Purge’s new release date will be and any other major news concerning the project. For now, head to our 2020 release schedule to learn what movies are still set to come out later this year.