The Next Purge Movie Has Officially Been Delayed

This is just the latest example of the film landscape being drastically affected over the last couple months, what with so many theaters around the world remaining closed and numerous productions having to shut down. It’s hard to say what date The Forever Purge will snag next, be it later this year or sometime in 2021. That said, considering that it took Disney two months to slot The New Mutants somewhere else, don’t be surprised if Universal similarly takes its time announcing when it intends to release the next Purge movie.