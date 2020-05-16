James Cameron's Favorite Guilty Pleasure Movie Is Not What You'd Probably Guess

It’s good that James Cameron has found a way to pass the time, since work on the Avatar sequels has been halted for weeks. Though there is no official word as to when they might be able to resume production, Avatar fans do have a glimmer of hope. The films are being shot in New Zealand, which has made considerable progress in containing the pandemic. Since other film and television projects have already started back up there, it’s reasonable to assume Avatar could follow suit in the not-too-distant future. That will cut into James Cameron’s binge-watching time -- but he’ll probably be glad to get back to work.