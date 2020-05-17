After Rumors Swirl About Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn Sets The Record Straight

What we do know is that the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 script is, at the very least, a thing that exists in some form -- and James Gunn seems to be making great progress on it. In fact, Karen Gillan has said that from what she’s read, it’s the best Guardians of the Galaxy script yet. Gunn has also shut down rumors that the movie will begin filming in January 2022, though he didn’t clarify whether it would be before or after that date. Maybe we should just see if he’s up for a game of 20 Questions and we can narrow it down that way?