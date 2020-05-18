The Dark Knight Trilogy Will Help Lure Audiences Back To Cinemas In Some Countries

The movie industry is one of the hardest hit following the global pandemic and, while theaters are still closed in most places on earth right now, it's a foregone conclusion that when they do reopen, there will still be a need for precautions to be taken to attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. One idea that has been floated in many places is re-releasing popular films on the big screen as a way to try and get people back in theaters. To that end, The Dark Knight trilogy has already been booked in Hong Kong and Taiwan.