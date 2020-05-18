Scream 5 Is Officially Bringing Back One Of The Original Cast Members

David Arquette is the first Scream veteran to be recruited for Scream 5, which is described as a “relaunch” being made by Spyglass Media Group. Earlier this month, Neve Campbell, who played Sidney Prescott in the previous Scream movies, said she’s had “conversations” about appearing in Scream 5, but for right now, it remains to be seen if she’ll actually be brought aboard. Matthew Lillard has also expressed interest in being brought back, and other actors who’ve had starring roles in the Scream franchise include Courtney Cox and Jamie Kennedy.