Scream 5 Is Officially Bringing Back One Of The Original Cast Members

The last several years have seen the revitalization of several horror franchises, including Halloween, Child’s Play and the forthcoming Candyman. Scream was added to this lineup back in March, as it was announced that Ready or Not filmmakers Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have been tapped to helm a new Ghostface-centric movie.
Now word’s come in that David Arquette will be back for Scream 5, reprising the role of Dewey Riley, who appeared in all four prior Scream movies. Here’s what Arquette had to say about his return to the Scream franchise (via THR):
I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new. Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy.
David Arquette is the first Scream veteran to be recruited for Scream 5, which is described as a “relaunch” being made by Spyglass Media Group. Earlier this month, Neve Campbell, who played Sidney Prescott in the previous Scream movies, said she’s had “conversations” about appearing in Scream 5, but for right now, it remains to be seen if she’ll actually be brought aboard. Matthew Lillard has also expressed interest in being brought back, and other actors who’ve had starring roles in the Scream franchise include Courtney Cox and Jamie Kennedy.
At the very least, David Arquette’s inclusion in Scream 5 indicates to fans of the horror film series that there will be ties to first four movies, as opposed to wiping the board clean with a straightforward reboot (which we already got with the Scream TV series). No plot details for Scream 5 have been revealed yet, other than it will almost certainly involve someone disguised as Ghostface killing people left and right.
Scream hit theaters in 1996, with Scream 2 following just a year later and Scream 3 releasing in 2000. 11 years then passed until Scream 4 arrived, although filmmaker Kevin Smith used the the-nonexistent fourthquel as a punchline in 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. With the exception of Scream 3, the Scream movies have been primarily met with positive reviews, and have altogether made over $608 million worldwide.
Scream 5 will be the first in the series not to be helmed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. The project has also tapped Murder Mystery’s James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, who collaborated with Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett on Ready or Not, to pen the script, and Kevin Williamson, who wrote Scream, Scream 2 and Scream 4, will executive produce. Filming is expected to begin in Wilmington, North Carolina later this year.
Filming is expected to begin in Wilmington, North Carolina later this year.