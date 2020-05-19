James Bond: 6 Major Questions We Have About The Future Of The 007 Franchise

Currently, the questions of the world seem to be focused on No Time To Die, as the 25th James Bond film is selling itself in a way that has influenced quite a few queries as of late. You can read about those very concerns in the feature we’ve provided at the end of this very rundown. The November 25th release date currently occupied by this new film will not only give us all time to answer these outstanding questions in their own due course, but it’ll naturally inspire even more new thoughts to pursue to their logical end. Which is good, because if the world ever ran out of questions to ask about James Bond, wherever would the series go at that point?