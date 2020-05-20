No Country For Old Men Ending Explained: What Was Tommy Lee Jones Talking About?

The 2007 modern day western No Country From Old Men is one of the most highly regarded films to come from not only the Coen Brothers, but also from all cinema in the last 20 years. With an attention grabbing and atmospheric narrative ripped from the pages of Cormac McCarthy's award-winning 2005 novel of the same name, this instant-classic riveted fans and critics alike. But nearly 13 years later, there's still a great deal of mystery surrounding the No Country For Old Men ending.

In case this wasn't already obvious, spoilers from No Country For Old Men ahead!