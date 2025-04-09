FBI: Most Wanted's Barnes Reveal Would Have Me Way More Worried If The Show Wasn't Cancelled, So I'm Just Loving Remy's Moment Straight Out Of The Fugitive

News
By published

This fugitive didn't kill his wife, but did Remy care?

Roxy Sternberg as Barnes in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6x18
(Image credit: Mark Schafer/CBS)

Spoilers ahead for Episode 17 of FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 on CBS, called "Gut Job" and available streaming next day via a Paramount+ subscription.

FBI: Most Wanted combined its case of the week in "Gut Job" with a mini crossover that brought Alana De La Garza over from FBI as Isobel for a powerful scene with Roxy Sternberg as Barnes. That much was safe to predict ahead of the episode on April 8 thanks to some exclusive early looks. What I didn't see coming was a scene between Remy and the fleeing suspect of the week that felt straight out of one of the most famous scenes between Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones in The Fugitive.

And normally, I'd be much more preoccupied by Barnes' fate after this episode than any moments that reminded me of a classic movie from 1993, but FBI: Most Wanted's cancellation means that I don't really have to be worried about losing the agent at the end of the 2025 TV schedule. It's happening no matter what!

Isobel talking to Barnes in her office in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6x17

(Image credit: Mark Schafer/CBS)

Barnes Might Be Leaving The Task Force

It was clear from the start that this would be a big Barnes episode, with a scene showing that her attempts to move on from her marriage failing and family moving away weren't working too well. In fact, she stepped away from a date to try and call her daughter. A later moment revealed that the character is ready to at least consider making a major change, as she got an alert for a job posting that would result in her staying with the FBI but relocating to Washington D.C. and working behind a desk. The listing read:

The FBI is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Task Force Supervisor based out of FBI Headquarters (The Hoover Building) in Washington D.C. This position. operates within the Washington D.C. branch of the Criminal Investigative Division. This role will be responsible for overseeing every Violent Crimes Task force in the northeast and will require you to coordinate investigative strategies across corresponding field offices.

The deadline for applications was listed as end of day on April 11, so Barnes will have to make a decision soon if FBI: Most Wanted is keeping up with real time! The name of the agent listed is Dennis Polanco, which I suspect is an Easter egg nod to the show's longtime hair department head of the same name. (Oh, the things you learn when you Google names you see on TV!) You can check out the blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment for yourself when the episode is available streaming.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Home to CBS TV shows and Paramount movies, subscribe to Paramount Plus for the current seasons of FBI: Most Wanted as well as FBI and FBI: International. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.

View Deal

As I suspected after news broke that Alana De La Garza would make a guest appearance in this episode, Barnes went to the SAC about potentially leaving the Fugitive Task Force. Barnes didn't commit to actually applying for the job and asked Isobel to keep the conversation to herself for the time being, but she did get Isobel's full support and the promise of a recommendation. There are plenty of reasons for Barnes to want the job, as it would take her closer to her kids and involve a promotion and pay raise. She seems to be ready for a change.

And since Barnes is a favorite of mine in CBS' FBI franchise, I normally would be torn between wanting a great ending for the character and not wanting to lose Roxy Sternberg's character from the show. With Most Wanted confirmed to end after the current sixth season... well, that sad news at least means that I can root for Barnes to take a great job that would remove her from Remy's task force, and it's been a long time coming. I was questioning when Barnes would get a promotion as far back this season as Episode 4!

So, instead of worrying about losing Barnes from Most Wanted, I can just hope for the best before the final credits roll for the last time in May. And, of course, I can rewatch the moment with Remy that had me thinking of The Fugitive.

Remy trapped behind a fence talking to a criminal in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6x17

(Image credit: Mark Schafer/CBS)

Remy Channels Tommy Lee Jones In The Fugitive

The man who initially seemed to be the killer of the week was Carm, who had woken up with the bloody corpse of his wife and no memory of how they'd gotten into their positions. After a violent tussle that didn't go well for either man, Carm trapped Remy in a chain link cage, pointing the agent's own weapon at him but not pulling the trigger.

That alone had me flashing back to Harrison Ford's Dr. Richard Kimble pointing a gun at Tommy Lee Jones' US Marshal Sam Gerard in the 1993 film, and then the Most Wanted characters had this exchange:

  • Carm: "I didn't kill Monica!"
  • Remy: "You ran, so it's my job to chase you. If you're really innocent, trust the justice system and turn yourself in."
  • Carm: No, because you put the cuffs on me, and they're never coming off. They pin my wife's murder on me, and the real killer goes free.

Call me crazy, but doesn't that come across as a just wordier version of this iconic exchange between Kimble and Gerard in The Fugitive?

  • Kimble: "I didn't kill me wife!"
  • Gerard: "I don't care!"

Different words but same sentiment, if you ask me! Of course, the two scenes weren't exactly the same. Remy and Carm weren't in a dam spillway while having their confrontation, and Richard Kimble didn't learn the truth about the one-armed man in the span of an hour of television like Most Wanted. Still, I can't help but wonder if anybody else watched the episode and immediately flashed back to a soaking wet Tommy Lee Jones dropping an iconic line at Harrison Ford.

Hopefully FBI: Most Wanted has more juicy moments in store before the final credits roll. I'm at least confident that we'll get to see how Barnes' storyline with the job opportunity plays out, and hopeful that it's a sign that she'll get a happy ending in the series finale. For now, keep tuning in to CBS on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET for new episodes of FBI: Most Wanted, following FBI: International at 9 p.m. ET and FBI – a.k.a. Alana De La Garza's usual show – at 8 p.m. ET.

Laura Hurley
Laura Hurley
Senior Content Producer

Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews
Jesse Lee Soffer and Jay Hayden in FBI: International Season 4x18

FBI: International Brought Back A Former Star, And His Comments About Filming In Budapest Make Me Sad All Over Again About The Cancellation
Close-up on Joel McHale&#039;s Kodiak in daytime in Yellowjackets Season 3

'He's A Trooper': I Asked Yellowjackets' Director About Doing The Unthinkable To Joel McHale, And I’m Amused By How Many People Had Thoughts On How To Make It Happen
Jesse Lee Soffer and Jay Hayden in FBI: International Season 4x18

FBI: International Brought Back A Former Star, And His Comments About Filming In Budapest Make Me Sad All Over Again About The Cancellation
See more latest
Most Popular
Jesse Lee Soffer and Jay Hayden in FBI: International Season 4x18
FBI: International Brought Back A Former Star, And His Comments About Filming In Budapest Make Me Sad All Over Again About The Cancellation
Close-up on Joel McHale&#039;s Kodiak in daytime in Yellowjackets Season 3
'He's A Trooper': I Asked Yellowjackets' Director About Doing The Unthinkable To Joel McHale, And I’m Amused By How Many People Had Thoughts On How To Make It Happen
Side by side of Lorne Michaels on SNL and Tina Fey and Jon Hamm on 30 Rock.
That Time Tina Fey Called Lorne Michaels To Make Sure Jon Hamm Wasn't 'A D--k' Before Hiring Him For 30 Rock
Alana De La Garza as Isobel Castille in FBI Season 7x17
CBS' FBI Gave Isobel A Great Excuse To Quit The Team, But Don't Count Alana De La Garza Out Yet
Michael B. Jordan in a red hat and standing next to Michael B. Jordan in a blue hat in Sinners
Ryan Coogler Explains Why He Re-Teamed With Michael B. Jordan For Sinners Before Doing Black Panther 3, And It’s Remarkably Heartfelt
Kate looking at Anthony after getting stung by a bee.
Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Said That Kate And Anthony's Romantic Rain Scene Involved 'A Lot Of Hair Dryers' And I Guess I Shouldn't Be Surprised
Morgan in pink cheetah print in High Potential Finale
‘I Think We’re Going To Do This For A While.’ The Moment The Showrunner Knew High Potential Was Going To Work With Kaitlin Olson
Iceman (Val Kilmer) and Maverick (Tom Cruise) talk in Top Gun
The Story Behind Val Kilmer’s Improv Moment With Tom Cruise On The Set Of Top Gun That Led To Genuine Laughter Among The Cast
Josh Heuston in Dune: Prophecy standing and looking forward.
Someone Finally Asked Frequently Fan-Cast Josh Heuston About Fourth Wing, And Now The Fans Are Fighting Among Themselves
Raven-Symoné as a guest on The View in 2024
'Let Me Make It A Nightmare For You Really Quick’: Raven-Symoné Explains What It's Really Like To Host The View (And It's Not For The Faint Of Heart)