All Of John Wick's Major Injuries So Far

You may not notice it because two to three years pass between each installment of the John Wick franchise, but one thing that stands out about the franchise thus far is that the stories have all been set one right after the other. With the exception of the international travel that the Keanu Reeves character does, and a quick spell of unconsciousness in John Wick: Chapter 2, the movies haven’t really utilized any time jumps, meaning that only days/a couple weeks have passed between the inciting incident of the first film and the finale of the third. It adds an interesting new dimension when reflecting on the series, particularly when taking into consideration all of the major injuries that have been inflicted on the titular hero.