Wait, George Lucas Changed Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’s Ending While It Was In Theaters?

It may be hard to believe, but it's been a whopping 40 years since the release of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Arguably the most popular entry in the entire Skywalker Saga, George Lucas' second installment in the galaxy, far far away has been praised and emulated countless times since it hit theaters. But Lucas was nervous for his sophomore entry into the franchise, and it turns out that he actually changed the ending once Episode V hit theaters.