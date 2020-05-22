How Keanu Reeves' John Wick Made A Sacrifice To Not Compete With The Matrix 4

It seemed like a shifting of a release date for either John Wick 4 or Matrix 4 was going to happen at some point. While the films were made by different studios and neither was beholden to the other, it was just an odd situation to be in. Considering that one major target audience for both films was obviously going to be "Keanu Reeves fans" both movies would take a hit on opening weekend and split that audience. We rarely see two major film releases of this size share a weekend, regardless of who is in the movies, because studios don't want to run the risk of losing out on box office to another strong competitor.