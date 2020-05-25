What New Pixar Short 'Out' With First LGBT Main Character Is About

Out's main character is named Greg, and the 8-minute short follows him as he's getting ready to move from a small town to the big city. It's made very clear up front the Greg is gay, we meet his boyfriend Manuel, but Greg isn't open about his sexuality, and when his parents surprise him by showing up to help him pack, Greg ushers Manuel out the back door. Greg isn't sure what to do, as having his parents help him pack runs the risk of them discovering his truth on their own. He briefly wishes he had the simple worry-free life of his dog Jim, and then, thanks to a bit of magic, the two switch places.