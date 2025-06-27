Alexandra Daddario Twirling Under A Double Rainbow In A Sweet White Dress Is Giving Me All The Good Summer Vibes

Alexandra Daddario has been known to pull off some astonishing fashion moments on social media, but just as often, it seems her followers are treated to the gorgeous views from wherever her travels have taken her. She’s captured the Northern Lights over New Year’s, blended into the background of her trip to the mountains, and now she has danced in a summer rain shower under a double rainbow in a long, white dress.

It was a rainy day in Pittsburgh when Alexandra Daddario posed for her latest Instagram photo, and you know this nature-loving actress wasn’t going to pass up the opportunity to twirl around in it when the double rainbow appeared. Check out her Instagram photos:

The pics appear to come from the set of Hershey, the Milton Hershey biopic that won’t make it in time for the 2025 movie calendar but is expected to come out in 2026. The film about the family who started a chocolate empire was filmed primarily in Pennsylvania (naturally), and with Alexandra Daddario sending her thanks to “everyone and to Pittsburgh,” it would seem that the movie has wrapped, at least in that location.

I love that the actress is bringing the summer vibes, rain or shine, in the sweet, white dress. Honestly, the whole thing is giving Mary Poppins in the chalk drawings, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see four penguins in bowties come tap-dancing across the lot.

Alexandra Daddario’s projects tend to target an adult audience, from the supernatural horror drama Mayfair Witches to The White Lotus (which included her amazing bikini scene with Sydney Sweeney) and True Detective (with her infamous nude scene).

Still, does this not prove that the Disney princess route should totally be an option for her — I mean, have you seen the pics from her 2022 New Orleans wedding?

Whether or not she’ll ever be the singing, talking-to-animals princess in an upcoming Disney live-action remake, we know that’s not her path right now, as she’s currently going the biopic route. Alexandra Daddario plays Kitty Hershey in the eponymous movie, wife of Milton Hershey (Finn Wittrock), in the story of the famous chocolate company’s history. The film features a pretty impressive cast, as joining the leading couple are Alan Ruck, Richard Kind, David Costabile and Heléne Yorke.

Meanwhile, her AMC show Mayfair Witches was renewed for a third season following its finale this March on the 2025 TV schedule.

While we wait for release dates for her big and small screen endeavors, I’m happy to enjoy the views she continues to share on social media — be they of the fashion or nature milieu. The actress can rock a sheer moment as well as anyone, and she did just that in one of “the most beautiful dresses I’ve ever seen” back in May. There was also the gorgeous multicolored sheer cottagecore and the sparkling black see-through numbers she’s sported in the months since giving birth to her son on Halloween.

I have to say, though, no matter what fashion choice she makes next, I just hope she keeps bringing the vibes of twirling around beneath the rainbows.