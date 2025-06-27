Sabrina Carpenter Is Giving 'Busy Woman' At Paris Fashion Show, And I Especially Love That She Brought Back The Side Part

Following the viral success of “Manchild”, Sabrina Carpenter recently entered another era for her forthcoming album Man’s Best Friend. Following a few weeks of debate over its cover art , the pop star traded her glittery, sparkled out fashion sense for a more buttoned-up look at a Dior’s menswear fashion show in Paris on Friday, and I can’t get enough.

Sabrina Carpenter's Look At The Dior Paris Fashion Show Means Business

What can’t Sabrina Carpenter pull off? As if she hasn’t already written some of the catchiest hooks of the past year, and is already one of our top picks for upcoming SNL hosts , she also turned up in Paris with this more proper, but totally chic, outfit:

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

I know the Legally Blonde prequel series already found its Elle Woods , but doesn’t the singer look like she just won a court case and is waving at the press amidst her victory? The “Espresso” star stunned in a matching gray ensemble including a cinched blazer and a pleated knee-high skirt. She also carried around a cute little black Lady Dior bag and wore nude heels.

The event is Carpenter’s first Dior show, per Elle , and other attendees included Robert Pattinson, Daniel Craig, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

Sabrina Carpenter's Side Part Moment Proves The Millennial Trend Is Back

It took me a moment to think about this, but I think what really ties up Sabrina Carpenter’s whole uncharacteristic look is the use of a deep side part. Sabrina Carpenter is more known for rocking these gorgeous curtain bangs, which she more recently rocked with natural curls for the “Manchild” music video . Her gorgeous bangs were also on full display for her sultry Rolling Stone cover, where she wore nothing but tall socks and long tresses.

As someone on the cusp of Millennial and Gen Z, I’ve been very confused about where we are as a culture when it comes to the side part, which was very much in fashion when I was growing up. Recently, a lot more celebrities have been turning up with it. Bella Hadid looked amazing in a side part at Cannes last month (via Instagram ), and Ayo Edebiri has served in the style as well (check out her SNL50 red carpet on Instagram as well).

This isn’t the first time Sabrina Carpenter has worn the side part fashion either. She did so early this year while in full Barbiecore . I didn’t realize you can style curtain bangs this way, but it gives the pop girlie a whole different look, and allows her to sweep her hair into an adorable black barrette that really completes the Dior fashion moment.

Carpenter is known for being a “Busy Woman” in her boppy song on the deluxe version of her album Short n Sweet, and this ensemble really means business.