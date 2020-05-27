12 Good Movies On Netflix That Are Based On True Events

The Social Network (2010)

In truth, there were several creative liberties taken with David Fincher's The Social Network. Adapted from Ben Mezrich's The Accidental Billionaires, this dramatized retelling of the birth of Facebook, and what inspired one of the biggest, most prominent social media platforms on the planet, provides a Citizen Kane-esque look at one of our most influential media moguls. It explores the reasons why he made it and how personal failures inspire professional fortunes — even if they don't provide true happiness along the way. Whether or not Fincher and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin truly got to the heart of Mark Zuckerberg's real-life character doesn't take away from the movie's impeccable craftsmanship.

It's a brilliant, expertly-made character study into one of our most controversial contemporary figures. Much like Facebook, what is presented may not always be accurate, but it paints a hell of a picture.

