Why New Mutants Fans Should Be Excited For The Movie’s Opening Credits

Rumor has it we’re getting a New Mutants movie later this year. I know, I know… stop laughing. The anticipated X-Men spinoff film literally has been years in the making, and while Fox and Disney has delayed the film numerous times for various reasons, New Mutants currently has a scheduled release date of August 28. Need another reason to get fired up for the oft-delayed movie? Dig this:
OK, so, maybe you are asking, “Who is Bill Sienkiewicz, and why should I care?” New Mutants fanatics absolutely recognize him, as his groundbreaking art helped to elevate the mutant team’s comic books in the 1980s, during their early run. His roughed-up and unusual style made The New Mutants comic book covers stand out on the spinner rack. And now he has confirmed that he has contributed to the movie’s opening credits, which is flat-out fantastic.
Here’s one example of Bill Sienkiewicz’s gorgeous New Mutants animation, to give you an idea of what he could bring to the movie’s opening credits sequence:
In a way, this makes a lot of sense. The story that Josh Boone’s New Mutants movie will be based on involves a threat known as the Demon Bear. In the comics, this was a mystical creature that plagued Dani Moonstar (Blu Hunt), a mutant whose power involves making people see their worst fears, materialized. Danielle believes that the Demon Bear killed her immediate family, and she leans on the New Mutants to help her bring the monster to justice.
And the art in the New Mutants books was attributed to Bill Sienkiewicz. In fact, he joined the title with the Demon Bear story in August 1984, so having him appear in the movie – even just in the opening credits – is a fitting tribute.
That’s not to say that the New Mutants movie will be a direct adaptation of the Demon Bear storyline. Josh Boone has also talked in interviews about how the horror sequel A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors will influence his approach to this movie, with New Mutants almost coming across as the first pure-horror superhero movie (with all due respect to Blade). This is why the trailer shows off the members of the New Mutants in a psychiatric ward. It’s a different route into the familiar story.
Will we ever see it? Who the hell knows. Honestly. We’ve had a release date for Josh Boone’s New Mutants on multiple occasions, and they have come and gone, with the movie getting delayed over and over. Movie theaters should be open long before August 28, with plenty of other films playing before New Mutants. So it’s looking good. But we also think the movie should be on Disney+, so what do we know?