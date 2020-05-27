Here's When Walt Disney World Will Finally Reopen The Parks

While there are a lot of people around the country, and even the world, who are excited by the prospect of Walt Disney World opening, it's unclear at this point just how many people are planning to rush off to Disney World now that the option is almost here. The majority of the guests in the short term are likely to be locals, but the majority of guests on a normal day are vacationers from all over. Those people might not be as willing, or able to visit, which could mean Walt Disney World might actually have an easier time managing crowds than some smaller parks.